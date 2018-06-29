Marouane Fellaini signs new two-year contract at Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has signed a new two-year contract.

The Red Devils announced this afternoon that the Belgium international has put pen to paper on a deal running until June 2020. United have an option to extend the deal by an extra year.

Fellaini’s previous deal was due to expire tomorrow. He had been widely expected to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer, with his representatives and United’s hierarchy unable to reach an agreement over his salary and the length of his contract.

His had looked likely to join Turkish side Besiktas, with Fenerbahce and AC Milan also credited with interest.

But a last-gasp breakthrough in negotiations means Fellaini will extend his stay with United.

He joined the club from Everton in a £27.5m deal in 2013. In his five seasons at Old Trafford he has made 156 appearances in all competitions and scored 20 goals. He has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

After signing his new deal, the 30-year-old said: “I am pleased to be continuing my journey as a Manchester United player. I made this decision because I am very happy here. Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve.

“I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always shown in me. My focus now is on the World Cup and I am looking forward to a successful season ahead.”