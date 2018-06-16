Maurizio Sarri close to being named Chelsea manager

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal to make Maurizio Sarri their new manager, according to The Independent.

The Italian boss’ camp are said to be increasingly confident that a deal will be done and that he will replace Antonio Conte as the Blues’ boss.

Macedonian agent Fali Ramadani is due to speak to Sarri’s current club Napoli this weekend to negotiate his exit.

Sarri, aged 59, has announced that he is leaving and the Serie A side have already secured Carlo Ancelotti as his replacement. But an agreement for Sarri to break his contract with the Naples club is yet to be reached.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly made Sarri his prime target to coach his team for the 2018/19 campaign.

Sarri has apparently spoken to some Napoli players, including Belgium international Dries Mertens, about the prospect of joining him at Stamford Bridge.

The Sun claims Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola could be appointed as Sarri’s assistant manager.