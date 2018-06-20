Maurizio Sarri’s agent in UK to seal Chelsea appointment

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri’s agent has arrived in London to finalise his appointment as Chelsea’s new boss, according to Sky Sports.

The Italians representatives have travelled to the capital to oversee his imminent move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are reportedly on the verge of buying a £4.4m fee to buy Sarri out of his Napoli contract. The 58-year-old has already announced his intention to leave the Serie A runners-up this summer.

Former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti has already been confirmed as Sarri’s successor in Naples.

Sarri and Ancelotti’s compatriot Antonio Conte is still in his job as Chelsea head coach at the moment, but the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are expected to agree a compensation pay-off for the former Italy and Juventus boss to leave the club two years into his three-year contract.

Chelsea are yet to comment on the widespread reports of Sarri’s anticipated arrival and Conte’s widely expected departure.