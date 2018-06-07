Mesut Ozil provides injury update

Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil has taken to social media to provide an update.

The Germany international was able to allay fears about his fitness going into the World Cup, despite missing five days of training due to a knee injury.

Ozil was forced to miss the final training session before Joachim Low’s squad departed for Russia. But he tweeted to provide photographic evidence that he had been able to do some running today.

He wrote: “I didn’t take part in final team training today, but some running exercises were possible again.”