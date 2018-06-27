Mesut Ozil return to Germany team for South Korea game

Germany manager Joachim Low has recalled Arsenal star Mesut Ozil for today’s final group game against South Korea.

The Gunners attacking midfielder was benched for the win over Sweden last time out, and was not called upon even when Germany were chasing the game.

But he returns to the starting lineup today in one of five changes made by Low.

Fit-again Mats Hummels, Sami Khedira, Leon Goretzka, Niklas Süle and Ozil come into the team.

They replace the suspended Jerome Boateng, Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger, Julian Draxler, Thomas Muller and Sebastian Rudy, who has undergone a minor operation after fracturing his nose against Sweden.

Germany team to play South Korea

Unsere Start-11 🇰🇷🇩🇪

1 Neuer (C)

3 Hector

5 Hummels

6 Khedira

8 Kroos

9 Werner

10 Özil

11 Reus

14 Goretzka

15 Süle

18 Kimmich #KORGER #ZSMMN #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/qhmWZ4erbR — Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) June 27, 2018

Starting XI: Neuer, Hector, Hummels, Khedira, Kroos, Werner, Özil, Reus, Goretzka, Süle, Kimmich

South Korea team to play Germany

Starting XI: Woo Choo, Lee Yong, Yun, Hong, YG Kim, Jang, Young, Koo, Lee Jae-sung, Moon, Son