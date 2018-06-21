Mesut Ozil’s farewell message to Jack Wilshere
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has posted on social media to bid a public farewell to team-mate Jack Wilshere.
England international Wilshere is leaving the Gunners at the end of the month when his contract expires.
Ozil branded the midfielder a “true Gunner” and wished him good luck at his next club.
Writing on Twitter from Germany’s World Cup camp, Ozil said: “A true Gunner is leaving @Arsenal. Good luck on your next adventure bro.”
The message was accompanied by a photo of Ozil and Wilshere laughing and embracing at the Gunners’ London Colney training ground.
A true Gunner is leaving @Arsenal. Good luck on your next adventure bro 🙏🏼⚽ @JackWilshere #YaGunnersYa #COYG pic.twitter.com/rw8iCWDunK
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) June 21, 2018