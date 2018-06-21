Mesut Ozil’s farewell message to Jack Wilshere

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has posted on social media to bid a public farewell to team-mate Jack Wilshere.

England international Wilshere is leaving the Gunners at the end of the month when his contract expires.

Ozil branded the midfielder a “true Gunner” and wished him good luck at his next club.

Writing on Twitter from Germany’s World Cup camp, Ozil said: “A true Gunner is leaving @Arsenal. Good luck on your next adventure bro.”

The message was accompanied by a photo of Ozil and Wilshere laughing and embracing at the Gunners’ London Colney training ground.