Mohamed Elneny’s Egypt suffer defeat to Uruguay, late cameo for Arsenal target Lucas Torreira

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny was on the losing team as Egypt suffered defeat to Uruguay in their World Cup opener.

Elneny, aged 25, played the full 90 minutes for the Pharaohs, but was unable to prevent them starting their campaign with a loss.

A last-minute goal from Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez gave the South Americans a 1-0 victory.

By the time Gimenez’s goal went in, Arsenal transfer target Lucas Torreira was on the pitch. The 22-year-old Sampdoria midfielder came off the bench in the 87th-minute for a late cameo appearance.

Although his arrival coinciding with Gimenez heading in the only goal of the game from Carlos Sanchez’s floated free-kick, Torreira was unable to have any real impact during his short substitute appearance.

Elneny’s team-mate, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, played no part in the match and was left on the bench as an unused substitute.

Egypt face hosts Russia on Tuesday in their next group game.