Nabil Fekir linked with Chelsea and Spurs after Liverpool move collapses

Lyon are offering Nabil Fekir to other Premier League clubs following the collapse of his move to Liverpool, according to The Sun.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both reportedly on alert after being told they can sign the France international for £66m.

Fekir looked set to move to Anfield last week, but the deal fell through when the Reds lowered their offer in the wake of the attacking midfielder’s medical. They were only prepared to pay £53m after studying the effects of a serious knee injury suffered earlier in Fekir’s career.

But Lyon are still ready to cash-in on their star man, and are now seeking a new buyer to match their valuation.

Chelsea and Spurs are touted as frontrunners to sign him.

Fekir is currently part of the France squad in Russia for the 2018 World Cup. He came off the bench during Les Bleus’ win over Australia in their opening match.