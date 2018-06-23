Nabil Fekir linked with Real Madrid after collapse of Liverpool transfer

Lyon star Nabil Fekir is a transfer target for Real Madrid after his move to Liverpool collapsed.

The France international was on the verge of a £53m transfer to Anfield shortly before the start of the World Cup, only for the deal to fall through amid reports that he had either failed a medical or the Reds had lowered their offer based on the findings of a medical.

But Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has denied that the transfer broke down due to a medical issue and claims he pulled the plug because Liverpool were dragging their heals.

He also suggests that other clubs are now tracking Fekir since his preferred move to Anfield failed to materialise.

Among them are European champions Real Madrid. Los Blancos’ new coach Julen Lopetegui has reportedly earmarked Fekir as a target.

Speaking to RT France, Aulas said: “Yeah, listen, at that stage it was foreseen he would go to Liverpool, I had given it the green light to go ahead. but it just took too long, things were just too drawn out.

“He is an exceptional player, he keeps the ball in little space and has an incredible talent. The fact that things didn’t conclude with Liverpool and it didn’t happen in that timeframe has peaked the interest of a lot of other clubs – Real Madrid, but not just Real Madrid and their new trainer.

“There is a lot of interest from other camps, so everything is possible.”

Fekir is currently on World Cup duty in Russia with France.