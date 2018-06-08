Nabil Fekir passes Liverpool medical

Nabil Fekir passed his Liverpool medical yesterday this morning, according to French broadcaster RMC.

The Lyon star reportedly underwent the standard physical checks at France’s Clairefontaine training base, where Les Bleus are preparing for the World Cup, on Thursday evening. A member of the Reds’ medical team was allowed into the French camp to carry out the medical.

He underwent the second part of his medical this morning. Liverpool are awaiting the results of that, but do not envisage any issues.

Once the medical is finalised, the Reds are set to officially announce Fekir’s signing.

The report claims that a deal worth €70m (£61m) including bonuses and add-ons has been agreed between the two clubs, but says that Lyon continue to deny that any agreement has been reached.

As we reported yesterday evening, Liverpool are said to be cautiously optimistic that the deal will be done and dusted by the end of today. And RMC claim Fekir is now very close to becoming a Liverpool player.