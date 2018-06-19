Nabil Fekir’s agent suggests he could still join Liverpool

France international Nabil Fekir could still sign for Liverpool this summer, according to his agent.

The Lyon star looked set to join Lyon last week, but the deal collapsed after his medical. The Reds had sought to drop the proposed fee from £66m to £52m after having a closer look at the extent of damage caused by a serious knee injury earlier in Fekir’s career.

While the Merseysiders appeared to have pulled the plug on the deal when OL declined to budge on their valuation, Fekir’s agent Jean-Pierre Bernes seemed to suggest his client could still make the move to Anfield after the World Cup.

Talking to French TV show La Chaine Info, Bernes said: “He didn’t sign because, well, it is not over! This is not the end of the story.”

Fekir, aged 24, is currently part of the France squad at Russia 2018. It is two full seasons since he suffered the knee injury that is reportedly a cause for concern for Liverpool, but he underwent a minor operation on the same knee in March.