New Arsenal signing raring to go

Arsenal’s summer signing Stephan Lichtsteiner is eager to get his World Cup started with Switzerland.

Lichtsteiner, who has joined the Gunners on a free transfer from Juventus, and his international team-mates face Brazil tomorrow evening in their opening game of the tournament.

Switzerland have held their final training session before the game at the Rostov Arena.

Lichtsteiner posted a photo taken during the session to his official Twitter account. New club-mate Granit Xhaka also features in the picture.

The right-back said: “Last training! Tomorrow we kick-off! 🇨🇭🇨🇭🇨🇭.”