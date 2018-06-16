Skip to main content

New Arsenal signing raring to go

Arsenal’s summer signing Stephan Lichtsteiner is eager to get his World Cup started with Switzerland.

Lichtsteiner, who has joined the Gunners on a free transfer from Juventus, and his international team-mates face Brazil tomorrow evening in their opening game of the tournament.

Switzerland have held their final training session before the game at the Rostov Arena.

Lichtsteiner posted a photo taken during the session to his official Twitter account. New club-mate Granit Xhaka also features in the picture.

The right-back said: “Last training! Tomorrow we kick-off! 🇨🇭🇨🇭🇨🇭.”