Nick Pope linked with £15m move to Liverpool

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is a £15m transfer target for Liverpool, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The Reds are expected to sign at least one new goalkeeper this summer, and are reportedly lining up a move for the new England international.

Pope, aged 26, came off the bench to make his international debut in last Thursday’s friendly win over Costa Rica at Elland Road and is part of Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad for the World Cup.

Liverpool have doubts over both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet. Pope would represent a far cheaper option than £70m-rated Brazil keeper Alisson. The Reds have previously been credited with interest in the Roma man.

Pope came through the ranks at Ipswich Town and started his senior career at Bury Town. He moved on to Charlton Athletic, before joining the Clarets in 2016.

He only made his Premier League debut this season, but has been a regular starter due to Tom Heaton’s injury problems.