Paul Pogba and Marco Verratti swap deal touted

Paris Saint-Germain have approached Manchester United with an offer to sign Paul Pogba, according to The Sun.

The deal would see Italy international Marco Verratti move to Old Trafford.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain would be eager to add French football’s biggest name to their star-studded squad. Pogba’s relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho was difficult last season, which sparked speculation he could leave Old Trafford before the start of next season.

United have now been offered the chance to offload their record signing in a cash-plus-Verratti deal.

The Red Devils are yet to indicate whether they would consider selling Pogba this summer, but PSG have chanced their arm by making a check on his availability.

Even if United decide against selling the France international, PSG would reportedly consider a cash deal for 25-year-old Verratti.

The Italian midfielder was thought to be close to signing a new contract at Parc des Princes, but his future is now uncertain.