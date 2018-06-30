Paul Pogba reacts to France’s win over Argentina
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and his France team-mates are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after a 4-3 win in today’s second round tie.
Pogba, who went up against club-mate Marcos Rojo in this afternoon’s match, declared himself very happy after playing the full 90 minutes.
Writing on Twitter in French, Pogba said: “Very happy with our victory. Allez Les Bleus.”
An Antoine Griezmann penalty, Benjamin Pavard’s superb strike and a brace from youngster Kylian Mbappe secured victory for Les Bleus.
France will face the winner of this evening’s Uruguay vs Portugal game.
Très heureux de notre victoire allez les bleus 💥 @equipedefrance #fiersdetrebleus #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/E8sa25CMrw
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) June 30, 2018