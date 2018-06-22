Paul Pogba reacts to France’s win over Peru

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted on social media to give his reaction to yesterday’s win over Peru with France.

Les Bleus recorded a 1-0 win over their South American opponents, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe’s first-half goal. It means Didier Deschamps’ side are two from two after beating Australia in their opening game last weekend.

Pogba declared himself very happy with the win, which ensured France will progress to the knockout rounds.

Writing on Twitter, the United man said: “Happy with our win.”