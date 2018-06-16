Paul Pogba reacts to scoring France’s winner vs Australia

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted on social media to give his reaction to scoring the winning goal in France’s opening World Cup game against Australia earlier today.

The United man’s deflected effort looped over Socceroos keeper Mathew Ryan, onto the crossbar and over the line in the 80th minute. Pogba’s goal secured a 2-1 win for Les Bleus.

Writing on his official Twitter account in French, Pogba said: “Very happy with our victory. Allez Les Bleus!”

After a goalless first-half, the two sides traded penalties either side of the hour-mark. Pogba’s late strike secured all three points for Didier Deschamps’ team.