Petr Cech linked with Napoli as Arsenal near Bernd Leno signing

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is a target for Serie A side Napoli, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 36-year-old is tipped to make a loan move to Naples, where he would link up with his former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Italian boss Ancelotti is reportedly keen to bring a keeper he knows and has previously worked with to his new club, with his former Paris Saint-Germain player Salvatore Sirigu, aged 31, also on a list of potential targets.

Cech looks set to lose his spot as Arsenal’s number 1, with the Gunners having today agreed a deal for Bayer Leverkusen keeper Bernd Leno, and could be an achievable target.

The Czech Republic international is entering the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium. He could see out the final season of his deal on loan at Napoli, before moving on a free transfer to the Italian club or another side next summer.