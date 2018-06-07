Photo: David De Gea, Nacho Monreal, Cesar Azpilicueta and Spain team-mates fly to Russia

Spain have flown to Russia to begin their final preparations for the forthcoming World Cup.

La Furia Rojo are in group B and play their first match of the tournament against Portugal a week tomorrow.

Perhaps given the magnitude of their opening game, they have travelled to Russia in plenty of time.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea shared a photo of him and his team-mate on board the plane. Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal and Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta are among the other Premier League players featured.