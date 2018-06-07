Photo: David De Gea, Nacho Monreal, Cesar Azpilicueta and Spain team-mates fly to Russia
Spain have flown to Russia to begin their final preparations for the forthcoming World Cup.
La Furia Rojo are in group B and play their first match of the tournament against Portugal a week tomorrow.
Perhaps given the magnitude of their opening game, they have travelled to Russia in plenty of time.
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea shared a photo of him and his team-mate on board the plane. Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal and Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta are among the other Premier League players featured.
Hoy volamos a Rusia, justo 4 años después de mi debut con la @SeFutbol 😃 Gracias a todos por vuestro apoyo, muy ilusionados! 💪🏻
Off to #Russia2018 today, just 4 years after my debut with Spain 😀 Thank you all for your support, we are very excited! pic.twitter.com/bd4rcYcywe
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) June 7, 2018