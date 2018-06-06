Photo: Diogo Dalot poses in Man Utd shirt

Manchester United’s new signing Diogo Dalot has pulled on the club’s jersey for the first time.

The Portugal Under-21 international donned a United shirt for a post-signing photoshoot after completing his transfer from Porto this afternoon.

You can see Dalot sporting the 2017/18 home kit for the first – and presumably also the last – time in the photo above.

Full-back Dalot, aged 19, has become manager Jose Mourinho’s second signing of the summer following the capture of Brazil international Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.