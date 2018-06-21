Photo: Fred poses in Man Utd shirt

Brazilian midfielder Fred has posed in a Manchester United shirt for the first time after completing his transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Red Devils confirmed this afternoon that the 25-year-old has completed his transfer to Old Trafford.

He has signed a five-year contract with United, who have an option to extend the deal by an extra season until June 2024.

The Brazil international has donned United’s 2017/18 home kit, possibly for the first and last time. United’s 2018/19 kit is likely to be in use by the time he returns from World Cup duty with Brazil.