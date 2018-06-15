Photo: Granit Xhaka signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The Switzerland international has put pen to paper on the new deal just a couple of days before he is expected to start for his national team in their World Cup opener against Brazil.

The length of the new contract has not been confirmed by the Gunners, but it is reported to be a new five-year deal running until June 2023. If so, it would tie the player to the north London club beyond his 30th birthday.

Xhaka, aged 25, joined Arsenal from German side Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016. He has since clocked up 94 appearances, including playing all 38 Premier League games last season.

Incoming Arsenal coach Unai Emery branded Xhaka an “important” player. His future had appeared uncertain in the wake of Arsene Wenger’s exit.

You can see him putting pen to paper, seemingly at Switzerland’s training base, in the photo below (courtesy of Arsenal’s official website).