Photo: Harry Kane leads England into the Volgograd Arena to face Tunisia
England have arrived at the Volgograd Arena ahead of their 2018 World Cup opener against Tunisia this evening.
Captain Harry Kane, of Tottenham Hotspur, led the squad from their bus and into the stadium to begin their final pre-match preparations.
You can see Kane and his team-mates arriving at the ground in the photo below.
The #ThreeLions have arrived at the Volgograd Arena! pic.twitter.com/yy6xNr4uNn
— England (@England) June 18, 2018
And here are the players having a wander across the pitch for a final inspection of the pitch before they get ready for their warm-up.
@England are inside the Volgograd Arena#BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RnUnFQ4Lq5
— John Murray (@bbcjohnmurray) June 18, 2018