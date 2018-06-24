Photo: Harry Kane and his matchball fly back to England’s base

England striker Harry Kane has shared a photo showing him and his matchball travelling back to base after his hat-trick against Panama earlier today.

The skipper scored three of the Three Lions’ goals in a 6-1 win in Nizhny Novgorod.

After the match, Kane and his team-mates boarded a plane to take them back to their camp, near Saint Petersburg.

The squad gathered round the hat-trick hero – and his memento – for a team photo on the plane.

Kane shared the resulting snap on Twitter.