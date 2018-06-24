Photo: Harry Kane and his matchball fly back to England’s base
England striker Harry Kane has shared a photo showing him and his matchball travelling back to base after his hat-trick against Panama earlier today.
The skipper scored three of the Three Lions’ goals in a 6-1 win in Nizhny Novgorod.
After the match, Kane and his team-mates boarded a plane to take them back to their camp, near Saint Petersburg.
The squad gathered round the hat-trick hero – and his memento – for a team photo on the plane.
Kane shared the resulting snap on Twitter.
Love this team. Proud of a first World Cup hat-trick. We keep going.
⚽⚽⚽ #WorldCup #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/c3UDUqL9EN
— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 24, 2018