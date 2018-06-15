Photo: Man Utd keeper signs new contract

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has put pen to paper on a new contract.

The England Under-21 international, aged 21, has signed a new two-year deal at Old Trafford.

Henderson, who impressed on loan at Shrewsbury Town last season, is now tied to United until June 2020. The Red Devils have an option to extend the deal by an extra year until June 2021.

His previous contract was due to expire at the end of the month and he had been tipped to move elsewhere in search of first-team football. Norwich City were among the clubs interested in signing him.