Photo: Man Utd keeper signs new contract
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has put pen to paper on a new contract.
The England Under-21 international, aged 21, has signed a new two-year deal at Old Trafford.
Henderson, who impressed on loan at Shrewsbury Town last season, is now tied to United until June 2020. The Red Devils have an option to extend the deal by an extra year until June 2021.
His previous contract was due to expire at the end of the month and he had been tipped to move elsewhere in search of first-team football. Norwich City were among the clubs interested in signing him.
Proud to have signed a new contract for the biggest club in the world.. my club that I have been a part of from a very young age!!! I just want to say a massive thank you to all my family and @kin_partners for making this happen and the support they have given me❤🔜🔛🔝 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/zB3bEkOLkB
— Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) June 14, 2018