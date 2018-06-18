Photo: Man Utd legend Eric Cantona mocks Neymar’s hair

Former Manchester United star Eric Cantona has poked fun at Brazil international Neymar’s hair in a social media post.

In the wake of the Paris Saint-Germain forward’s first appearance of the 2018 World Cup in last night’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland, Cantona took aim at Neymar’s curly peroxide locks.

Ex-France international Cantona emptied a bowl of spaghetti on his head in tribute to the Brazilian superstar’s barnet.

He posted a photo of his new look to Instagram and wrote: “Neymar style…spaghetti al dente!”