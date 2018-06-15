Photo: Man Utd, Liverpool and Spurs stars pose for boyband photo

Belgium’s World Cup players have been channelling their inner… we’ll say One Direction, unless anyone can offer up a more recent cultural reference on the training ground today.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet joked that he and a group of team-mates looked like a boyband who had just nailed their first Belgium’s Got Talent audition as they posed for a photo together.

Manchester United pair Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini and Spurs midfielder Mousa Dembele were among the others who featured in the boyband. They were joined by Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj and Thomas Meunier.