Photo: Mo Salah provides positive injury update
Liverpool star Mo Salah has given a clear indication that he believes he will be fit to be part of Egypt’s squad for this summer’s World Cup.
The forward was forced off with a shoulder injury in the first-half of the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid just over a week ago, sparking fears he could miss the tournament.
But he has posted on social media to share a photo of him putting the injured shoulder under strain as part of his rehabilitation.
Salah wrote: “Good feelings…”
Good feelings… pic.twitter.com/Jhyd2kYVKI
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 3, 2018