Photo: Mo Salah provides positive injury update

Liverpool star Mo Salah has given a clear indication that he believes he will be fit to be part of Egypt’s squad for this summer’s World Cup.

The forward was forced off with a shoulder injury in the first-half of the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid just over a week ago, sparking fears he could miss the tournament.

But he has posted on social media to share a photo of him putting the injured shoulder under strain as part of his rehabilitation.

Salah wrote: “Good feelings…”