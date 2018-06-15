Photo: Mo Salah sitting on the Egypt bench vs Uruguay

Mohamed Salah is on the bench for Egypt in their World Cup opener against Uruguay this afternoon.

The Liverpool star was not deemed fit enough to start the match and is among the substitutes for the Pharaohs.

It took a little over 10 minutes for the cameras in the stadium to pick out a shot of Salah sat on the bench. The pictures were greeted by cheers from Egypt supporters when they appeared on the big screen.

Salah scored 44 goals for Liverpool in his debut season at Anfield, so Egypt’s supporters are anxious to see him in action for them in the World Cup. It remains to be seen whether he will be risked today, or if coach Hector Cuper would prefer to hold him back for his side’s other group games.