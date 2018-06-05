Photo: New signing Stephan Lichtsteiner poses in an Arsenal shirt

Arsenal have made their first signing of the summer after snapping up Swiss veteran Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old joins from Juventus at the end of his contract. He won the Serie A title in each of his seven seasons with the Bianconeri.

Lichtsteiner, who will officially become an Arsenal player on July 1, will wear the number 12 shirt for the Gunners.

The experienced right-back played for Grasshoppers, Lille and Lazio before joining Juve.

He is part of the Switzerland squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.