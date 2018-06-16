Photo: Paul Pogba dedicates winning goal to his dad

France midfielder Paul Pogba has dedicated his winning goal in today’s World Cup opener against Australia to his late father.

The Manchester United star posted on social media after the game to show that an image of his dad Fassou Antoine printed on his shin pads.

In an accompanying tweet, Pogba wrote: “Dad, this one was for you.”

Fassou Antoine passed away aged 79 in May 2017.

Pogba’s deflected effort from the edge of the box in the 80th minute secured a 2-1 victory over the Socceroos.