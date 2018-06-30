Photos: Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Kyle Walker triumph in England 10km bike challenge

England’s players are not taking it easy in the build-up to Tuesday’s World Cup second round clash with Colombia.

They have been taking part in a team cycling challenge on exercise bikes today.

Unsurprisingly, given how his tournament has been going so far, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane found himself on the winning team.

He, Spurs club-mate Dele Alli and Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker were the winners of the 10km challenge, with Manchester United’s Ashley Young dubbed the Tour De Russia.