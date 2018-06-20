Photos: Kieran Trippier, Jordan Pickford, Jesse Lingard and Harry Maguire have a unicorn race
Yesterday was supposed to be a fairly gentle recovery day for England’s World Cup squad following their win over Tunisia and a journey back to their base that saw them only getting to bed when most people would be waking up.
But footballers being footballers, even a leisurely trip to the pool took on a competitive edge.
Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard and Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire faced each other in a unicorn race.
The quartet sat astride inflatable likenesses of the mythical creatures and set off for a length of the pool.
Trippier didn’t get far before capsizing his unicorn.
Why is @DavidMeyler7 refereeing an England unicorn race on water?? Nothing else screams it’s coming home like this. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/PLeGn2itxo
— Harry Hesketh (@HashtagHarry__) June 19, 2018