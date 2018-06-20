Photos: Kieran Trippier, Jordan Pickford, Jesse Lingard and Harry Maguire have a unicorn race

Yesterday was supposed to be a fairly gentle recovery day for England’s World Cup squad following their win over Tunisia and a journey back to their base that saw them only getting to bed when most people would be waking up.

But footballers being footballers, even a leisurely trip to the pool took on a competitive edge.

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard and Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire faced each other in a unicorn race.

The quartet sat astride inflatable likenesses of the mythical creatures and set off for a length of the pool.

Trippier didn’t get far before capsizing his unicorn.

