Photos: Man Utd star shares training photos as England prepare to face Panama
Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has shared a selection of photos from today’s training session as England prepare to face Panama in their second World Cup match.
Lingard, who started the opener against Tunisia, and his team-mates were given yesterday off. They returned to work today to get ready for Sunday’s game.
Team-mates, including Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph, also featured in the photos posted by Lingard.
You can see the United man’s tweet below.
Panama prep. Sunday can’t come soon enough. We’ll be ready! #JLingz #WorldCup #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/plOTOc1oZE
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 21, 2018