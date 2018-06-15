Photos: Marcus Rashford back in England training

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was back in training for England today.

The 20-year-old missed training on Wednesday and trained by himself on Thursday after picking up a knee injury on Tuesday in a final training session at St George’s Park before Gareth Southgate’s squad flew to Russia.

But he trained with the rest of the squad today and announced via Twitter that he was in good spirits. It now seems likely that he will available for selection in England’s World Cup opener against Tunisia on Monday evening.

In good spirits ✨ pic.twitter.com/ECr5tuOsHN — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 15, 2018