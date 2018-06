Portugal vs Spain team news – Man City stars, David De Gea start

Manchester City stars Bernardo Silva and David Silva both start for their respective teams as Portugal face Spain in this evening’s World Cup group game.

Newly appointed Spain boss Fernando Hierro selects Manchester United goalkeeper in his starting XI. Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta and Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal are among the subsitutes.

Southampton’s Cedric Soares starts for Portugal.

Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira and Adrien Silva, West Ham United’s Joao Mario and Rangers’ Bruno Alves are all on the bench.

Portugal team to play Spain

Spain team to play Portugal