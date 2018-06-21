Rangers sign Jon Flanagan from Liverpool

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has signed for Rangers.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard has swooped to sign him former team-mate on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old full-back, who can play at right-back or left-back, was out of contract at Anfield and becomes a free agent at the end of the month.

The one-cap England international played for his country in a friendly against Ecuador in June 2014. But hindered by knee injuries, he has struggled to replicate his successes of the 2013/14 season when he was skippered by his new boss Gerrard.

Flanagan has only made nine appearances for the Reds in the three seasons since his standout campaign, and has spent time on loan at Bolton Wanderers and Burnley in the last couple of seasons.

He has struggled to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans and was not offered a new deal at the club where he came through the youth ranks.

He becomes Gerrard’s seventh signing of the summer.