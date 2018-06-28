Senegal vs Colombia team news: David Ospina, Davinson Sanchez, Sadio Mané and Cheikhou Kouyate

There are a host of Premier League starts in the starting lineups for today’s World Cup group game between Senegal and Colombia.

Senegal team to play Colombia

Liverpool star Sadio Mané is named in Senegal’s starting XI.

He is joined by Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana and West Ham United’s Cheikhou Kouyate.

Kouyate’s return is one of three changes to the side that started the 2-2 draw with Japan.

Starting XI: Ndiaye, Koulibaly, Sabaly, Gassama, Gana, Sané, Kouyate, Mané, Ismaila, Niang, Keita Balde

Colombia team to play Senegal

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina starts for Colombia. Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez.

There are two changes to the side that beat Poland last time out. Carlos Sanchez, who was sent-off in the opening game against Japan, returns in midfield.

Starting XI: Ospina, Arias, Mina, Mojica, D. Sánchez, C. Sánchez, James, Cuadrado, Uribe, Quintero, Falcao