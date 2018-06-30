Sergej Milinkovic-Savic discusses Man Utd transfer rumours

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been talking about the rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester United.

The Serbia international, aged 23, is now free to consider his plans for next season. But it appears he is in no hurry to make a decision or to leave the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

Milinkovic-Savic, who is also believed to be a transfer target for European champions Real Madrid and Serie A champions Juventus, says he intends to put his feet up after his World Cup exploits. He also made it clear he would be happy to stay at Lazio.

He told Italian broadcaster Mediaset: “I need a little bit of rest now. I’ll return to Rome and I would be happy if I stay at Lazio, as I’m content there and I have a contract.

“I read something different in the papers every day, but I haven’t thought about it yet. First I’ll rest for a bit, then we’ll see.”

Milinkovic-Savic, a 6ft 4in powerhouse, has been a first-team regular at Lazio for the past three seasons. He has clocked up 122 appearances and scored 25 goals for the Serie A side in all competitions.

His younger brother, 21-year-old Torino goalkeeper Vanja, was previously on United’s books but was released when he failed to secure a work permit.