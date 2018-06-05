Sergio Ramos says Mo Salah could have played on in Champions League final

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has suggested Liverpool star Mo Salah could have played on in the Champions League final.

The Egyptian attacker left the field in tears in the first-half after a tangle with Ramos left him with a shoulder injury, which has subsequently required surgery.

But Spain international Ramos has blamed Salah for the incident that led to the injury and claimed that his opponent should have taken a pain-killing injection in order to stay on the pitch in the final.

Ramos reckons it was Salah who first grabbed his arm and instigated the entanglement that resulted in the heavy landing on his shoulder.

He told Spanish newspaper AS: “Bloody hell, they have given this Salah thing a lot of attention. I didn’t want to speak because everything is magnified.

“I see the play well, he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold.”

He continued: “I spoke with Salah through messages, he was quite good. He could have played if he got an injection for the second half. I have done it sometimes but when Ramos does something like this, it sticks a little bit more.”

Having already been vilified over the Salah incident, Ramos also reacted to revelations that Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius might have suffered a concussion that resulted in his two glaring errors during a collision with the Madrid centre-back.

He added: “I am only missing Roberto Firmino saying he got a cold because a drop of my sweat landed on him.