Sheffield Utd announce signing of Man Utd keeper

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

The England Under-21 international, who recently signed a new contract at Old Trafford, becomes the Blades’ first summer signing.

Henderson, aged 21, impressed on loan with Shrewsbury Town last season. He had been due to be out of contract this summer before putting pen to paper on his new deal, and had been touted as a transfer target for several clubs, including Norwich City.

But he was clearly delighted with his move to the Blades and immediately launched into a familiar Bramall Lane chant on his Twitter account.