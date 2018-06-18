Sheffield Utd announce signing of Man Utd keeper

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

The England Under-21 international, who recently signed a new contract at Old Trafford, becomes the Blades’ first summer signing.

👏👏 Chris Wilder has made his first move in the summer transfer market, with the impressive signing of goalkeeper @deanhenderson from @ManUtd on a season-long loan. See https://t.co/JayUd5Svhm for details 🔴⚪️⚫️⚔️ #twitterblades #sufc #ForgedinSteel pic.twitter.com/jYoOX1SLxg — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) June 18, 2018

Henderson, aged 21, impressed on loan with Shrewsbury Town last season. He had been due to be out of contract this summer before putting pen to paper on his new deal, and had been touted as a transfer target for several clubs, including Norwich City.

But he was clearly delighted with his move to the Blades and immediately launched into a familiar Bramall Lane chant on his Twitter account.