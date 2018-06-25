Spurs and Arsenal players celebrate Colombia’s win over Poland
Colombia kickstarted their World Cup with a 3-0 win over Poland last night.
After a disappointing start to the tournament against Japan, Los Cafeteros got their first points on the board in a comprehensive manner. Yerry Mina, Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado scored their goals.
There was a north London connection to the victory, with Arsenal’s David Ospina between the sticks and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez in defence.
Here’s what the Premier League pair had to say about their display.
Ospina said: “Great effort 💪🏼! We continue with our faith intact 🙏🏼 Come on Colombia!”
Gran esfuerzo 💪🏼! Seguimos con la Fe intacta 🙏🏼 Vamos Colombia! 🇨🇴 #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/6NeFVQkuw2
— David Ospina (@D_Ospina1) June 24, 2018
Sanchez wrote: “Come on Colombia! 🇨🇴🇨🇴🇨🇴 Let’s continue this way 💪🏾 All the glory for you God 🙏🏾.”
VAMOS COLOMBIA! 🇨🇴🇨🇴🇨🇴 A seguir por este camino 💪🏾 Toda la gloria para ti Señor 🙏🏾 #UnidosPorUnPaís #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/qfQDpWpVd6
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) June 24, 2018