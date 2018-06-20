Spurs and Arsenal vying to sign Rhian Brewster

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are battling to sign Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster, according to The Sun.

The teenage striker is yet to sign professional terms at Anfield and would be available for a small compensation fee this summer.

Brewster, aged 17, is reportedly seeking assurances over his chances of pushing for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans next season before committing to the Reds.

The London-born forward starred for England when they won the Under-17 World Cup last year. He finished the tournament with eight goals and won the Golden Boot.

He is reportedly looking for opportunities to develop and secure first-team football, and not the highest wages on offer, as the deciding factor in where he signs his first pro contract.

Some of his team-mates from the World Cup success, including Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Borussia Dortmund’s Jaden Sancho and Manchester United’s Angel Gomes, have already got first-team games under their belts.