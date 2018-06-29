Spurs’ Belgian players celebrate meeting and beating their club-mates

Belgium’s Tottenham Hotspur contingent have been posting on social media to celebrate catching up with – and beating – their club-mates in the England squad.

Mousa Dembele played and Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen were on the bench as Belgium recorded a 1-0 win over England in the final group stage game of the 2018 World Cup.

The Spurs players from both teams spent some time chatting to each. Dembele posted photos of him chatting to Eric Dier and Harry Kane.

He said: “Good to see friends & get the win.”