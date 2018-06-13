Spurs bid £15m for Jack Grealish

Tottenham Hotspur have made a £15m offer for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, according to Sky Sports.

The Premier League side has stepped up their interest in the attacking midfielder by lodging a bid with cash-strapped Villa.

Grealish, aged 22, is one of the Championship side’s prize assets, and they could be forced to sell after missing out on promotion to the Premier League and recently staving off a winding up order from HMRC.

The former England Under-21 international was reportedly not on Spurs’ initial list of transfer targets for the summer window, but has emerged as an option due to Villa’s financial problems.

Spurs are reported to have scouted Grealish throughout the 2017/18 season, but expected his valuation to make a bid unviable.

The Villa academy product is also a target for Chelsea, Leicester City and Fulham, who beat Steve Bruce’s side in the Championship playoff final to secure top-flight football for 2018/19.