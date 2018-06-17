Spurs face frustrating pursuit of top transfer target

Tottenham Hotspur look set for frustration in their efforts to sign Boca Juniors midfielder Wilmar Barrios.

The Colombia international is believed to be one of Spurs’ top summer transfer targets. But according to The Independent, Barrios’ current club are trying to convince him to stay with them until the January transfer window.

Boca are offering the 24-year-old a sizeable pay rise and appealing to him to stay with them for the duration of their Copa Libertadores campaign.

The Argentine giants are through to the knockout rounds of South America’s version of the Champions League, which resumes in August.

Barrios has a £14.5m release clause in his contract, which Spurs and his other suitors would be happy to pay, so he is in full control of the situation.

But he has recently asserted his desire to stay at La Bombonera, which could force Mauricio Pochettino and the Tottenham hierarchy to consider other options.