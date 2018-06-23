Spurs pair, Chelsea duo, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne start for Belgium vs Tunisia

Belgium team to play Tunisia

Belgium once again name a strong Premier League contingent in their starting XI as they face Tunisia in their second World Cup group game.

Tottenham Hotspur defenders Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, Chelsea pair Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne are all in Roberto Martinez’s team for today’s game.

Martinez names the same XI that started the 3-0 win over Panama in his side’s opening match.

Tunisia team to play Belgium

Tunisia make two changes for today’s game against Belgium.

Goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha replaces the injured Mouez Hassen, just as he did during the defeat to England.

The other changes sees Marseille midfielder Saif-Eddine Khaoui replaces Lille’s Naim Sliti.