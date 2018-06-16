Spurs star announces he is ready for the World Cup

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen has taken to social media to declare himself World Cup ready.

Eriksen and his Denmark team start their campaign against Peru in Saransk later today.

The Spurs man posted a photo on Instagram showing him training at the Mordovia Arena yesterday evening in the final training session before the opening match.

Eriksen wrote: “World Cup ready! 💪🏻🇩🇰.”

Eriksen, aged 26, has 78 caps and 22 goals for his country, and is their star man.