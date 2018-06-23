Spurs star brands Man Utd man GOAT

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has branded Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku that greatest of all time in a meme he appears to have created.

The Belgium defender was tweeting in the wake of Lukaku’s two goals in today’s 5-2 win over Tunisia.

United star Lukaku took his World Cup tally to four with his brace today.

That prompted praise from Alderweireld, who could be Lukaku’s club-mate at Old Trafford next season if Jose Mourinho gets his way.