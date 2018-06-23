Spurs star brands Man Utd man GOAT
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has branded Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku that greatest of all time in a meme he appears to have created.
The Belgium defender was tweeting in the wake of Lukaku’s two goals in today’s 5-2 win over Tunisia.
United star Lukaku took his World Cup tally to four with his brace today.
That prompted praise from Alderweireld, who could be Lukaku’s club-mate at Old Trafford next season if Jose Mourinho gets his way.
Stop searching. We found him. 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/L9COVXcoV2
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) June 23, 2018