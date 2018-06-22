Spurs star pokes fun at Arsenal legend

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has found himself under attack from Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld.

Henry is currently coaching Alderweireld and his Belgium team-mates at the World Cup in his role as Roberto Martinez’s assistant manager.

The former France international took part in training today as Belgium prepare to face Tunisia in their second group game.

But Alderweireld was clearly unimpressed by the 40-year-old’s athleticism.

Writing on Twitter, the Spurs centre-back said to the former Gunners forward: “Not really the same agility as back in your playing days, @ThierryHenry.”